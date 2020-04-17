IATF expresses support for Health Secretary Duque

(Eagle News)–The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases backed Health Secretary Francisco Duque III amid the call of 14 senators for him to resign.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, IATF spokesperson, said it was Duque, after all, who paved the way for the implementation of key measures against the coronavirus disease 2019, which has so far afflicted over 5000 people in the country.

Nograles said Duque gave reports without sugarcoating, which led to President Rodrigo Duterte’s imposition of an enhanced community quarantine in Luzon and the ban on travelers from and to specific countries which have registered COVID-19 cases.

“In this battle magkakaroon ng missteps e, because its novel. it’s a new virus. The world does not even know how the virus operates, how it reacts how it moves,” he added.

Earlier, fourteen senators, including Senate President Tito Sotto, signed P.S. Resolution No. 323, calling on Duque to step down for his alleged failure of leadership amid the COVID-19 crisis.

President Rodrigo Duterte, however, decided to keep Duque and thanked the senators for voicing out their opinion, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said.