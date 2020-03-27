IATF belies social media reports quarantine in Luzon will be extended

No military control of Luzon either, Nograles says

(Eagle News)–The Inter-agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases on Friday, March 27, belied social media reports the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine would be extended.

In a radio interview, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles also denied there would be military control over Luzon.

“To the public, do not share, do not post itong mga fake news na ito (these fake news),” Nograles said.

Nograles also warned peddlers of “fake news,” saying they would face the consequences of their actions.

“So kung sino sino man ginagawa nito, hintay lang kayo dyan kasi alam naman ng mga security police personnel natin kung sino sino kayo. Tumigil na kayo,” he added.

The enhanced community quarantine in Luzon is expected to last until April 13.

President Rodrigo Duterte imposed the same to contain the coronavirus disease 2019.