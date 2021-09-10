IATF approves creation of task force on oxygen supply

(Eagle News) — The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has approved the creation of a task force on oxygen supply.

The approval was contained in Resolution 138 approved on Thursday, Sept. 9.

It came amid reports of hoarding of oxygen tanks at home, prompting the Philippine National Police to issue a warning.

In August, the Department of Trade and Industry said there was enough oxygen supply in the country for a COVID-19 surge.

According to the resolution, the task force will be under the National Task Force Against Covid-19.

It will be chaired by the Department of Trade and Industry and co-chaired by the Department of Health (DOH).

Other members include the Department of the Interior and Local Government, the Department of Energy, Philippine Ports Authority, Bureau of Customs, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, and other concerned local government units.