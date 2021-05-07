IATF approves COVID-19 testing of incoming travelers on 7th day of quarantine

(Eagle News) — The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has approved the COVID-19 testing of inbound travelers on the seventh day of their quarantine.

Health Undersecretary Ma. Rosario Vergeire said the IATF approved the moving of the testing from the fifth day of quarantine based on the recommendation of the Department of Health.

“…No testing upon arrival… and completed 10-day quarantine here at the national level,” she said.

After the tenth day, she said the travelers would then be endorsed to their respective local government units so they could complete their compulsory two-week quarantine.

She said LGUs should ensure the travelers complete the quarantine.

The DOH made the recommendation after it said COVID-19 viral load remained high on the seventh and eighth day of infection.

That means if the testing was moved, it could yield more accurate results.

The Philippines has so far banned travelers from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka from entering the country.

The ban is expected to last until May 14.