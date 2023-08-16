House votes to expel Arnie Teves

(Eagle News)–The House of Representatives on Wednesday, Aug. 16, voted to expel Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr. for what it said was disorderly conduct.

A total of 265 voted in favor of the expulsion and zero were against.

There were three abstentions—Arlene Brosas of Gabriela, France Castro of ACT Teachers, and Raoul Manuel of Kabataan, all of the Makabayan bloc.

The vote to expel came more than five months after the Department of Justice linked him to the killing of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo.

Teves, who has denied any involvement, had flown to the US for a medical procedure by virtue of a travel authority issued by the House.

The travel authority noted the trip was from Feb. 28 to March 9, 2023.

Teves has remained outside the country, citing threats to his life.

Prior to the vote to expel, the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges meted out two suspensions against Teves, each lasting 60 days, following his failure to appear as directed by Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez.

On August 1, he and several others were tagged as terrorists by the Anti-Terrorism Council.