House security officer tests positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News)–A security officer at the House of Representatives tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement on Sunday, April 19, House Secretary General Jose Luis Montales said the employee, whom he did not identify, was undergoing dialysis and last reported for work in January.

He was admitted to a hospital for pneumonia on April 7.

Four days later, he was discharged but was admitted again later after testing positive.

Montales said the employee, however, has been asymptomatic since then.

Other House employees have tested positive for COVID-19, with one of them passing away in March.

The Philippines has so far confirmed over 6000 COVID-19 deaths.