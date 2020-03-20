House of Representatives to observe social distancing measures in special session

(Eagle News)–The House of Representatives will observe social distancing measures when it convenes for a special session for the passage of a supplemental budget against the coronavirus disease 2019.

In a statement, Cayetano said this was to “ensure that the proceedings will be safe and secure for all those who will be attending.”

“We will keep everyone updated as soon as we are able to set a date for the convening of the special session,” he said.

“Let me reiterate Congress’ full support for the swift and decisive measures taken by the administration in dealing with this crisis, and ask our citizens to abide by the guidelines that have been set of staying at home to save a life,” he added.

Earlier, President Rodrigo Duterte called for Congress to convene a special session for the supplemental budget the government can use to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The President has ordered an enhanced community quarantine on Luzon and ordered people, except frontliners, to stay at home.