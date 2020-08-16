House of Representatives reports 44th COVID-19 case

(Eagle News) — Another House of Representatives employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

House Secretary-General Jose Luis Montales said the employee was from the Plenary Support Service.

She was a close contact of a confirmed case from the Committee on Rules, and last reported for work from August 3 to August 5.

Contact tracing is ongoing.

With the development, a total of 44 employees of the House of Representatives tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier, Senior Citizens Partylist Rep. Jun Datol passed away due to acute respiratory distress caused by COVID-19.