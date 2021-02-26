House inquiry into PNP-PDEA shootout to start on March 1

(Eagle News) — The House of Representatives has set its motu proprio investigation into the shootout between the police and agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

The inquiry is scheduled for March 1, according to the House of Representatives website.

At least four people were killed in the incident on Feb. 24.

Apart from two policemen, an informant and a PDEA agent were killed.

Three PDEA agents and another police officer were also wounded in the incident in a fast-food restaurant parking lot outside Ever Gotesco Commonwealth around 6 p.m.

PNP Chief Debold Sinas has said some 17 uniformed personnel – 10 policemen and seven PDEA agents– who were “directly involved” in the shooting incident, are now “restricted.”

They are being investigated by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group.

A joint PNP and PDEA board of inquiry has also been set up to probe the incident.