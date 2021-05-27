House justice panel junks impeachment complaint vs Leonen

(Eagle News) — The House of Representatives committee on justice on Thursday, May 27, unanimously junked the impeachment complaint filed against Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen.

In junking the complaint filed by Edwin Cordevilla, secretary general of Filipino League of Advocates for Good Government, with a vote of 37-0-0, some lawmakers argued the complaint was based merely on hearsay.

They noted the use of newspaper clippings to “back up” the claims in the complaint.

According to House rules on impeachment proceedings, the complaint should be based on the complainant’s “personal knowledge” or “authentic records.”

Cordevilla had accused Leonen of culpable violation of the 1987 Constitution, delaying the resolution of cases, and betrayal of public trust in his complaint.