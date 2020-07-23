House employee dies after testing positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Another House employee who tested positive for COVID-19 has died.

According to House Secretary General Jose Luis Montales, the employee passed away on Thursday, July 23, six days after he was hospitalized for exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.

“We are deeply saddened to know that he passed away early this morning,” Montales said.

He said the employee from the Bills and Index Service had been working from home since June 18 but had returned to the office on June 29 to submit documents.

The employee, who was 52 years old with hypertension, tested positive for COVID-19 on July 20.

He was the third House employee who died due to COVID-19.

The first was a Printing Service employee who passed away on March 15.

The second died on March 21.