House Committee of the Whole approves proposed Bayanihan to Recover As One Act

(Eagle News)–The House Committee of the Whole approved on Wednesday night the proposed Bayanihan to Recover As One Act.

With the approval of House Bill 6953, lawmakers came closer to virtually enhancing and extending the Bayanihan to Heal As One Act or Republic Act 11469, which had granted President Rodrigo Duterte additional powers to address the COVID19 crisis, to September.

The Bayanihan to Heal As One Act which was passed by both chambers of Congress in March has a validity of only three months.

The Senate passed its own bill extending the first Bayanihan law, Senate Bill 1564 or the Bayanihan Law 2, on second reading on Wednesday afternoon.

If passed into law, the proposed Bayanihan to Recover As One Act also allows for a P5,000 to P8,000 subsidy but this time to “all affected Filipinos.”

A P162-billion fund will also be used to further help the country respond to the COVID-19 crisis.

The allocation will be as follows:

P12 billion for the procurement of PRC testing and extraction kits, supplies and materials for COVID-19 testing and for the enhancement of DOH capacity to provide healthcare services

P18 billion for the implementation of cash-for-work program and the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD)

P5 billion for the implementation of the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation Program of the DWSD

P21 billion for unemployment or involuntary separation assistance to the displaced workers in health, education, tourism, culture and arts, creative industry, transportation and other sectors affected by the pandemic

P50 billion for infusion of capital to government financial institutions

P21 billion support to the agriculture sector

P21 billion assistance to the critically impacted businesses in the transportation industry and for the development of accessible sidewalks and protected bicycle lanes

P10 billion to finance DOT programs to assist impacted businesses in the tourism industry

P3 billion assistance to state universities and colleges for their transition to flexible learning modality

P1 billion assistance to Technical Education and Skills Development Authority for the development of smart campuses

The House of Representatives is expected to adjourn sine die on June 5.