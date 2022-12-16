House approves bill that seeks to institutionalize National Citizens Service Training Program

(Eagle News)–The House of Representatives passed on third and final reading a measure that seeks to make mandatory the National Citizens Service Training Program for select students.

House Bill No. 6687 got 276 yes votes, four no votes and one abstention.

President Bongbong Marcos had certified the bill as urgent.

According to the bill, students of higher education institutions enrolled in two- to four-year undergraduate courses are required to undergo the NCSTP, which includes military training.

After completion of the training, the bill said the graduates shall be deemed members of the National Service Reserve Corps and the AFP Reserve Force.

The bill said the training would help instill the survival skills needed in times of disasters.

It said it will also instill civic mindedness and volunteerism.