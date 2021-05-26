House approves Bayanihan 3 on second reading; P401 billion worth of programs, assistance made available under proposed law

(Eagle News) — The House of Representatives approved on second reading on Tuesday, May 26, a measure that would provide for P401 billion worth of interventions and programs aimed at helping Filipinos badly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The P401 billion passed under the proposed Bayanihan Law 3 was lower than the P405.6 billion initially provided for under the same measure.

Under the bill, all Filipinos shall receive financial aid worth P2000, regardless of their social status.

The amount shall be given in two equal tranches of P1,000.

Allocated funds in some programs

Meanwhile, households in areas under an enhanced community quarantine shall receive a one-time cash subsidy of P5,000 to P10,000 under the measure.

Bayanihan 3 also provides for P25 billion for displaced or disadvantaged workers under the programs of the Department of Labor and Employment.

A total of P30 billion, meanwhile, was allocated for wage subsidies.

National nutrition will receive P6 billion under the measure.

The Department of Health’s Medical Assistance to Indigents program, for its part, is set to receive P9 billion if the measure is passed into law.

No certification of availability of funds

Bayanihan 3 was passed even without a certification of availability of funds from the Bureau of the Treasury, which is required under the Constitution.

President Rodrigo Duterte signed Republic Act 11469 or the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act also known as Bayanihan 1 on March 25, 2020.

The law allowed for the release of P387.17 billion in funds for the Philippines to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bayanihan to Recover As One Act or Bayanihan 2 subsequently passed allowed for the release of P140 billion.