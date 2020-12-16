House allots P50 million for COVID-19 vaccination of employees, others

(Eagle News) — The House of Representatives will set aside P50 million for the COVID-19 vaccination of its employees and five immediate members of their families.

In a media briefing on Wednesday, Dec. 16, Speaker Lord Velasco said also to be included in the House vaccination program are members of the media covering the Lower Chamber.

He said five of their immediate families will also be included.

“We’ll start to get the vaccines first for the employees and the media and their families. And kung may natira, then that’s the time we use them for the House members and also five of the immediate members of their family,” Velasco said.

Earlier, the government said government workers were seventh among those to be prioritized in a COVID-19 nationwide vaccination should a vaccine be available in the country.

Health workers are the first in line to receive the vaccine.

Last month, the House reported 98 more COVID-19 cases after a swab testing of House employees and its members on November 10.