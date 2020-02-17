Hontiveros: Unscrupulous immigration personnel receiving money from some Chinese POGO workers arriving in PHL

(Eagle News)–Senator Risa Hontiveros on Monday, Feb. 17, accused some immigration personnel of receiving money from arriving Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations Chinese workers.

According to Hontiveros, the P10,000 “service fee” paid to the unscrupulous personnel was to ensure the entry of the Chinese nationals in the country.

She said according to her source, of the P10,000, P2000 was shared among personnel in the airport while P8000 goes to Chinese tour operators, local tours and syndicates that will downstream in the airport.

According to Hontiveros, 2000 Chinese enter the country everyday.

This means the money collected amounts to P1 billion everyday, with P200 million going to immigration airport operators, she said. Meanne Corvera