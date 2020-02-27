Hontiveros calls for temporary suspension of POGO operations

(Eagle News)–Senator Risa Hontiveros on Thursday, Feb. 27, called for the temporary suspension of operations of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators.

Hontiveros, chair of the Senate Committee on Women and Children, made the remark in an interview over ANC.

“I think we should temporarily suspend all POGO operations while we are really accounting for ano ba talaga ang ganansiya sa atin and what are the costs on the other side of the balance sheet,” Hontiveros said.

Hontiveros made the statement after revelations of a so-called pastillas scheme involving unscrupulous immigration personnel and officials were made in hearings by her Senate committee.

At least 19 immigration personnel and officials were sacked over the scheme, which involved the escort of Chinese POGO workers for a fee.

Earlier, the committee also unveiled a prostitution scheme supposedly for Chinese POGO workers.