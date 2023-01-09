Heavy rainfall warning raised over parts of Visayas

(Eagle News) — A heavy rainfall warning has been raised over parts of Visayas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said an orange rainfall warning, in particular, has been hoisted over Southern Leyte.

PAGASA said flooding is “threatening” in low-lying areas, while landslides are also “threatening” in mountainous areas.

Meanwhile, flooding and landslides are possible in low-lying and mountainous areas.

PAGASA said the information was based on current radar trends and all available meteorological data.

“The public and the disaster risk reduction and management council concerned are advised to take appropriate actions, monitor the weather condition and watch for the next advisory to be issued,” PAGASA said.