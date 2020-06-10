Heavy rainfall warning raised over parts of Visayas, Mindanao

(Eagle News)–A heavy rainfall warning has been raised over parts of Visayas and Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said a yellow warning level is raised over Cebu (Northern Cebu); Leyte; Southern Leyte; Biliran; Eastern Samar and Samar due to the low pressure area.

A yellow warning level is also hoisted over parts of Dinagat Island due to th southwesterly windflow.

Moderate rains to occasionally heavy rains are being experienced over Misamis Oriental (Cagayan de Oro, El Salvador, Opol, Alubijid, Lugait, Manticao, Laguindingan), Bukidnon (Malaybalay, Lantapan, Talakag), Lanao del Norte (Iligan, Maigo, Kolambugan, Tubod, Lala), Surigao del Norte, Camiguin, Misamis Occidental (Ozamis, Clarin, Tudela, Tangub, Bonifacio, DV Chiongbian, Oroquieta), Zamboanga del Norte (Manukan, Jose Dalman), Zamboanga del Sur (Aurora, Molave, Midsalip, Dumingag), Sulu, and Tawi Tawi.

The weather bureau said these may persist two to three hours and may affect nearby areas.

Light rains with occasionally moderate rains, on the other hand, are being experienced over Surigao del Sur (Hinatuan) and Davao del Norte.