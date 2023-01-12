Heavy rainfall warning raised over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News) — A heavy rainfall warning has been raised over parts of Mindanao.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, an orange warning level, in particular, is hoisted over Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte.

This means flooding and landslides are “threatening” in low-lying and mountainous areas.

A yellow rainfall warning, meanwhile, is raised over Lanao del Norte (Linamon, Matungao, Maigo, Poona Piagapo, Pantao Ragat, Munai, Tangcal, Kolambugan, Magsaysay), Misamis Occidental (Baliangao, Sapang Dalaga, Oroquieta City, Aloran), Misamis Oriental (Medina, Claveria, Gingoog), Zamboanga del Norte (Dapitan City, Sibutad, Rizal), Agusan Del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Camiguin, and Surigao del Sur.

Meanwhile, moderate with occasionally heavy rains are being experienced over Davao Oriental (Boston, Cateel, Baganga), Zamboanga City, Davao City, Basilan, Bukidnon, Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao de Oro, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, North Cotabato, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga Sibugay, the rest of Lanao Del Norte, the rest of Misamis Occidental, the rest of Misamis Oriental, and the rest of Zamboanga del Norte.

PAGASA said these may affect nearby areas.