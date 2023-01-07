(Eagle News)–A heavy rainfall warning has been raised over parts of Mindanao due to the trough of a low pressure area.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Basilan, Isabela, Dinagat Islands, and Surigao del Norte, in particular, are under a red warning, with flooding that is “threatening” in low-lying areas.

A yellow rainfall warning, meanwhile, is hoisted over Davao Oriental, Surigao del Sur, Misamis Occidental (Oroquieta, Aloran, Panaon, Jimenez, Sinacaban, Tudela, Clarin, Sapang Dalaga, Calamba), Davao de Oro, Agusan del Sur, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental (Talisayan, Balingoan), Zamboanga del Norte (Rizal, Sibutad, Dapitan, Dipolog, Libertad, Polanco, PM Roxas, Katipunan, Manukan, S. Osmeña Sr., ), which means flooding is possible in low-lying areas and landslides are also possible in mountainous areas.

PAGASA said light to moderate with occasional heavy rains, meanwhile, are expected over Agusan del Norte, rest of Misamis Occidental, Davao del Sur, Zamboanga, and Bukidnon (Impasugong, Manilo Fortich, Malaybalay, Malitbog).

The public and the disaster management councils were advised to take “appropriate actions.”