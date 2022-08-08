Heavy rainfall warning raised over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News) — A heavy rainfall warning has been raised over parts of Mindanao.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, a yellow rainfall warning has been raised over Zamboanga City and Zamboanga Sibugay (Mabuhay, Olutanga, Talusan, Alicia, Siay, Buug).

PAGASA said flooding is possible in low-lying areas and landslides in mountainous areas.

Meanwhile, light to moderate with at times heavy rains are being experienced over portions of North Cotabato (Alamada, Banisilan, Midsayap, Carmen, Antipas, Arakan, President Roxas, Kidapawan City, Magpet) South Cotabato and Sarangani ( Maitum, Kiamba).

The same conditions are being experienced over Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao (Barira, Matanog, Parang, Buldon, Pandag, Datu Paglas, Mangudadatu, Buluan), Surigao del Sur (Marihatag, Cagwait, San Agustin, Lianga, Barobo, Tagbina, Hinatuan, Bislig, Lingig), Surigao del Norte, Agusan del Sur ( San Luis, San Francisco, Talacogon, La Paz, Loreto, Rosario,Bunawan, Trento, Santa Josefa, Veruela), and Agusan del Norte (Kitcharao, Jabonga, Santiago,Tubay).

PAGASA said Dinagat Islands ( Libjo, Basilisa), Misamis Oriental (Cagayan de Oro City, Opol, El Salvador City, Alubijid, Laguindingan, Gitagum, Libertad, Initao, Naawan, Manticao, Lugait, Balingoan, Kinoguitan, Talisayan), Camiguin, Bukidnon, Lanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Sulu, Misamis Occidental (Concepcion, Don Victoriano Chiongbian, Sinacaban,Tudela, Clarin, Ozamis City,Tangub City, Bonifacio), Zamboanga del Norte (Dapitan City, Sibutad, Rizal, La Libertad, Mutia, Sergio Osmeña Sr., Piñan, Dipolog City, Katipunan,Sirawai, Sibuco), and Zamboanga del Sur (Tabina, Pitogo, Dimataling,Vincenzo A. Sagun, Margosatubig, Dinas, San Pablo, Tambulig, Mahayag, Sominot, Josefina, Molave) are also experiencing the same weather conditions.

PAGASA said these were due to the low pressure area and the southwest monsoon.

The public and the disaster risk reduction and management council concerned were advised to take appropriate actions.