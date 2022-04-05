Heavy rainfall warning raised over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News) — A heavy rainfall warning has been raised over parts of Mindanao.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, a yellow warning level has been hoisted over Zamboanga del Norte (Baliguian, Siocon, Sirawai, Sibuco, Labason, Gutalac, Kalawit), Zamboanga Sibugay (Roseller Lim, Tungawan, Ipil, Titay, Naga), Zamboanga del Sur (Dumalinao, SanPablo, Guipos, Dinas, Dimataling, Pitogo, Tabina, Vincenzo A. Sagun), Zamboanga City, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte and Agusan del Sur due to a low pressure area.

Earlier, the weather bureau said the LPA was estimated based on all available data at 260 km east northeast of Davao City or 750km south southeast of Legazpi City, Albay.

Meanwhile, moderate with at times heavy rains are being experienced over Maguindanao, Basilan, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, Bukidnon (Malaybalay, Cabanglasan, Quezon, Valencia, Maramag, Impasug-ong, Talakag, Kalilangan), North Cotabato (Aleosan, Pikit, Midsayap) and Surigao del Sur (Bislig, Lingig, Hinatuan, Tagbina, Barobo).

PAGASA said other areas may be affected.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are also being experienced over Cagayan de Oro, Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, Lanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, the rest of Bukidnon, Davao City, North Cotabato, South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao, Agusan del Norte, Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga Sibugay, Zamboanga del Sur and Surigao del Norte.

The public and the disaster risk reduction and management council concerned were advised to monitor the situation.