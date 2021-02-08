Heavy rainfall warning raised over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News) — A heavy rainfall warning has been raised over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said a yellow rainfall warning has been raised over Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur (Hinatuan, Lingig) and Agusan del Norte due to trough of the low pressure area 580 km east of Davao City.

PAGASA said the same warning is over Agusan del Sur, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, Misamis Oriental (Gingoog, Claveria), Bukidnon (Impasug-ong), and Zamboanga del Norte (Dapitan City, Sibutad).

The weather bureau said that means flooding is possible in low-lying areas.

Landslides are also possible in mountainous areas.

PAGASA said the northeast monsoon is also affecting Northern Luzon.