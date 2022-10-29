Heavy rainfall warning raised over parts of Luzon

(Eagle News) — A heavy rainfall warning has been raised over parts of Luzon.
According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the following areas are covered by the red rainfall warning:
- Oriental Mindoro
- Marinduque
- Sorsogon
- Catanduanes
- Camarines Sur
- Camarines Norte
- Albay
This means severe flooding is expected in flood-prone areas and near river channels, PAGASA said.
Landslides are also expected in landslide-prone areas.
Meanwhile, the orange warning level has been raised over the following:
- Romblon
- Masbate (including Burias Island and Ticao Island)
- Northern Samar
The weather bureau said this means flooding can be “threatening” in low-lying areas, near river channels.
Landslides are also expected in mountainous areas.
STS “Paeng” is, as of Saturday, Oct. 29, traversing Quezon waters.
Signal No. 3 has been raised over nine areas, including Metro Manila.