Heavy rainfall warning raised over parts of Luzon

Posted by Kaye Fe on

More in Featured News:

(Eagle News) — A heavy rainfall warning has been raised over parts of Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the following areas are covered by the red rainfall warning:

  • Oriental Mindoro
  • Marinduque
  • Sorsogon
  • Catanduanes
  • Camarines Sur
  • Camarines Norte
  • Albay

This means severe flooding is expected in flood-prone areas and near river channels, PAGASA said.

Join Eagle News on Telegram

Landslides are also expected in landslide-prone areas.

Meanwhile, the orange warning level has been raised over the following:

  • Romblon
  • Masbate (including Burias Island and Ticao Island)
  • Northern Samar

The weather bureau said this means flooding can be “threatening” in low-lying areas, near river channels.

Landslides are also expected in mountainous areas.

STS “Paeng” is, as of Saturday, Oct. 29, traversing Quezon waters.

Signal No. 3 has been raised over nine areas, including Metro Manila.