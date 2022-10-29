Heavy rainfall warning raised over parts of Luzon

(Eagle News) — A heavy rainfall warning has been raised over parts of Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the following areas are covered by the red rainfall warning:

Oriental Mindoro

Marinduque

Sorsogon

Catanduanes

Camarines Sur

Camarines Norte

Albay

This means severe flooding is expected in flood-prone areas and near river channels, PAGASA said.

Landslides are also expected in landslide-prone areas.

Meanwhile, the orange warning level has been raised over the following:

Romblon

Masbate (including Burias Island and Ticao Island)

Northern Samar

The weather bureau said this means flooding can be “threatening” in low-lying areas, near river channels.

Landslides are also expected in mountainous areas.

STS “Paeng” is, as of Saturday, Oct. 29, traversing Quezon waters.

Signal No. 3 has been raised over nine areas, including Metro Manila.