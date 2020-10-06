Heavy rainfall warning raised over parts of Luzon, Mindanao due to LPA, southwest monsoon

(Eagle News)–A heavy rainfall warning has been raised over parts of the country due to the southwest monsoon affecting Mindanao and a low pressure area.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said a yellow warning has been raised over Laguna, Rizal, and Quezon due to the LPA, which means flooding in some areas is possible.

Light to moderate rains are expected over Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, and Pampanga.

Light to moderate with occasional heavy rains, on the other hand, are affecting Metro Manila, Cavite, and Batangas which may persist within three hours.

In Mindanao, a yellow warning level has also been raised over Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, Davao Occidental, Davao City, Davao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, and Agusan del Sur.

PAGASA said flooding is possible especially in low lying areas and along river channels.

Landslides are also possible in mountainous areas.

Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rains are being experienced over Agusan del Norte, Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands, Davao del Sur, Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao, North Cotabato, Bukidnon, General Santos City, South Cotabato, Sarangani, and Lanao del Sur.

Moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over portions of Lanao del Norte, and Misamis Occidental within the next 1 to 2 hours.

“The public and the disaster risk reduction and management council concerned are advised to take appropriate actions, MONITOR the weather condition and watch for the next advisory..,” PAGASA said.