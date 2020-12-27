Heavy rainfall warning raised over M. Manila, other areas

(Eagle News)–A heavy rainfall warning has been raised over Metro Manila and other areas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said also under an orange warning signal due to the low pressure area were Rizal, Bulacan, Cavite and Laguna.

PAGASA said this means flooding is expected in flood-prone areas.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rains are expected over Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga and Batangas.

PAGASA said these may persist within three hours.

The public was advised to monitor the weather condition.

PAGASA said the northeast monsoon is also affecting Northern Luzon.