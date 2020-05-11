Heavy rainfall warning hoisted over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News) — A heavy rainfall warning has been hoisted over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Bukidnon and Davao del Norte are under a yellow warning level, which means the expected rainfall amount is between 7.5 mm and 15 mm within one hour.

Flooding is possible especially in low-lying areas and along river channels.

Landslides in mountainous areas are possible.