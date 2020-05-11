Heavy rainfall warning hoisted over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News) — A heavy rainfall warning has been hoisted over parts of Mindanao.
The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Bukidnon and Davao del Norte are under a yellow warning level, which means the expected rainfall amount is between 7.5 mm and 15 mm within one hour.
Flooding is possible especially in low-lying areas and along river channels.
Landslides in mountainous areas are possible.
Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rains are being experienced in North Cotabato, Davao de Oro, Davao Oriental, Lanao del Sur, Davao City, Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga Sibugay, Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao and Agusan del Sur.
PAGASA said these conditions may persist for one to two hours.
Moderate to occasionally heavy rainshowers with possible lightning and strong winds, on the other hand, are expected over Misamis Oriental, Lanao del Norte and Davao del Sur.
“The public and the disaster risk reduction and management council concerned are advised to take appropriate actions, MONITOR the weather condition and watch for the next advisory..,” PAGASA said.
Earlier, PAGASA said Tropical Depression “Ambo” had slightly intensified as it crossed over the Philippine Sea.
The weather bureau said “Ambo” may further intensify into a tropical depression on Thursday.