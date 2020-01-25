Heavy rainfall warning hoisted over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News)–A heavy rainfall warning has been hoisted over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said an orange warning level was up over Surigao del Sur and Surigao del Norte, which means flooding is threatening in low-lying areas and landslides are possible in mountainous areas.

A yellow warning level, on the other hand, is hoisted over Agusan del Sur and Davao Oriental.

Flooding is possible in flood-prone areas in these places.

PAGASA said meanwhile, light to occasionally moderate rains are affecting the rest of Agusan del Norte, Davao Occidental, Davao del Sur, North Cotabato and Sultan Kudarat.

PAGASA said these may persist for one to two hours.