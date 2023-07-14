Heavy rainfall expected in Cagayan, other parts of Luzon due to “Dodong”

(Eagle News) — Heavy rainfall is expected in Cagayan and other parts of Luzon as Tropical Depression “Dodong” moves westward.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the heavy rainfall is also expected over Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, Benguet, Ilocos Norte, La Union, and Pangasinan this Friday afternoon until Saturday afternoon.

So far, the following areas are under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1:

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Apayao

Ilocos Norte

Abra

Ilocos Sur

Mountain Province

Kalinga

the northern portion of Isabela (Mallig, Quezon, Santa Maria, Cabagan, Delfin Albano, Tumauini, Santo Tomas, San Pablo, Maconacon)

PAGASA said the center of the tropical depression was estimated over the coastal waters of Laoag, Ilocos Norte.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 75 kph and is moving westward at 20 kph.

The weather bureau said the enhanced southwest monsoon may also bring gusty conditions over MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, CALABARZON, Metro Manila, Central Luzon, and other areas of Northern Luzon on Friday.

“Dodong” is forecast to move westward or west northwestward before turning generally northwestward over the West Philippine Sea.

It is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday evening or on Sunday morning.