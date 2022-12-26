Heavy rainfall advisory raised over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News) — A heavy rainfall advisory has been raised over parts of Mindanao.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, an orange warning has been raised over Surigao del Norte and Misamis Occidental.

This means flooding and landslides are “threatening” in low-lying and mountainous areas, PAGASA said.

A yellow warning, meanwhile, is raised over Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur (Sibagat, Bayugan City), Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, Zamboanga del Norte (Dipolog City, Dapitan City, Sibutad, La Libertad, Rizal, Pinan, Mutia, Polanco, Sergio Osmeña Sr., Katipunan, Pres. Manuel A. Roxas, Manukan, Jose Dalman, Siayan), Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro and Davao del Norte (New Corella).

PAGASA said this means flooding and landslides are possible in low-lying and mountainous areas.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rains with strong winds and sudden gusts are being experienced over the rest of Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur (Dumingag, Mahayag, Molave, Josefina, Tambulig, Midsalip, Sominot, Bayog, Kumalarang, Pitogo, Tabina, Dimataling), Zamboanga Sibugay (Kabasalan, Siay, Diplahan, Buug, Naga, Titay), and Bukidnon (Baungon, Talakag, Manolo Fortich).

PAGASA said these conditions may affect nearby areas.

“The public and the disaster risk reduction and management council concerned are advised to take appropriate actions, MONITOR the weather condition and watch for the next advisory…,” PAGASA said.