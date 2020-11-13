Heavy rainfall advisory raised over N. Luzon due to tail-end of a cold front

(Eagle News)–A heavy rainfall advisory has been raised over parts of Northern Luzon due to the tail-end of a cold front.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said a yellow warning level has been raised over Babuyan Island, Camiguin Island, and Cagayan (Gonzaga, Santa Ana).

This means flooding and landslides are still possible.

Light to moderate rains, on the other hand, are being experienced over Cagayan (Amulung), and Isabela (Divilacan).

PAGASA said these may persist for one to two hours.

So far, there is no storm inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

“Ulysses” exited PAR on Friday morning.