Harris says US to fund more capacity-building programs for PHL maritime law enforcement agencies: PCG

(Eagle News) — United States Vice President Kamala Harris said the US will provide additional funding to support the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and other Philippine maritime law enforcement agencies, the PCG said.

According to the PCG, based on Harris’ speech on board BRP Teresa Magbanua on Tuesday, Nov. 22, this was to increase the concerned agencies’ capacity, counter Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) fishing, enhance their monitoring systems and upgrade their equipment.

“To the PCG, you are on the frontline of standing up for international rules-based order. Each and every day, as you patrol these waters, you uphold the rules and norms that are vital to the prosperity of the Filipino people and people around the world,” Harris said, according to the PCG statement.

The statement said Department of Transportation Undersecretary for Maritime Elmer Sarmiento thanked the United States for continuously providing capacity-building opportunities for PCG officers and personnel.

“The United States has always been responsive in providing much-needed capacity-building opportunities to the PCG, especially in strengthening the skills of its personnel, particularly in the fields of maritime security, law enforcement, and maritime safety,” he said in the statement.

“The U.S. Vice President’s visit today is another strong manifestation of the commitment of the United States administration in strengthening cooperation with the Philippines,” he added.

Harris is so far the most senior US official to visit the country under President Bongbong Marcos’ administration.