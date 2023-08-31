“Hanna” maintains its strength; continues to slightly enhance southwest monsoon

(Eagle News)–“Hanna” has maintained its strength while moving west northwestward over the Philippine Sea.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said that while no tropical cyclone wind signal is in effect so far, the Severe Tropical Storm located 1225 km east of extreme Northern Luzon is slightly enhancing the southwest monsoon, packing maximum sustained winds of 95 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 115 kph.

Super typhoon “Saola” and Tropical Storm “Kirogi,” both outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, are also currently enhancing the southwest monsoon, according to PAGASA.

Occasional to monsoon rains are, therefore, expected over the western portions of Luzon in the next three days.

“Hanna” is forecast to move generally west northwestward or northwestward at a fairly consistent speed throughout the forecast period.

It is expected to remain far from the Philippine landmass and may exit PAR tomorrow afternoon or evening.