“Hanna” maintains its strength as it decelerates

(Eagle News) — “Hanna” has maintained its strength as it decelerated westward.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said that while it is less likely to directly bring heavy rainfall over the country throughout the forecast period, it will continue to enhance the southwest monsoon.

It said Typhoon “Saola” and Severe Tropical Storm “Kirogi” are also enhancing the southwest monsoon, and, as a result, will bring occasional to monsoon rains over the western portion of Luzon in the next three days.

PAGASA said gusty conditions are expected over Batanes, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Zambales, Bataan, Aurora, Bulacan, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, and the northern portion of Eastern Visayas.

“Hanna” is forecast to move generally west northwestward throughout the forecast period.

According to the weather bureau, it is forecast to pass close or make landfall in the vicinity of Yaeyama Islands in the Ryukyu archipelago between tomorrow evening and Sunday morning, then make landfall on Sunday morning and traverse Taiwan.

“Hanna” is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Sunday afternoon or evening.