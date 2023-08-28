“Haikui” intensifies into a tropical storm; may enter PAR on Wednesday or Thursday

(Eagle News) — “Haikui” has intensified into a tropical storm, and may enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Wednesday evening or Thursday morning.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said once inside PAR, it will have the domestic name “Hanna.”

So, far, the center of what was once a tropical depression was estimated 2,230 km east of Northern Luzon.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center, and a gustiness of up to 80 kph, moving westward at 15 kph.

PAGASA said “Haikui” is forecast to move generally west northwestward over the Philippine Sea until Friday.

According to the weather bureau, while the tropical storm is less likely to directly affect the country, it may enhance the southwest monsoon beginning Wednesday or Thursday.

“This may result in the continuation of occasional or monsoon rains over the western portion of Luzon and Visayas throughout this week,” PAGASA said.