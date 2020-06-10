H. Monroy St. in Barangay Navotas West on lockdown starting Thursday, June 11

Initial reports said 10 of 14 who tested positive for COVID-19 were family members who attended celebration during MECQ

(Eagle News)–The Navotas government has placed on lockdown one street in Barangay Navotas West after 14 people tested positive for COVID-19 there.

According to Mayor Toby Tiangco, the lockdown on H. Monroy St. starts today, at 5:01 a.m., and will end on June 15, at 11:59 p.m.

Tiangco said based on initial investigation, of the 14 who tested positive, 10 were members of one family who attended a celebration on May 19.

“Ito ay masusing pinaiimbestigahan dahil noong panahong iyon, tayo ay nasa ilalim pa ng MECQ (modified enhanced community quarantine) kaya bawal pa ang anumang pagtitipon,” he said.

According to Tiangco, under the lockdown, no resident of H. Monroy St. can leave the house unless he or she is exempted by the ban based on Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

He said among those exempted were medical frontliners and those working at the Navotas Fishport.

Residents who find themselves in medical emergencies are also exempted from the ban.

He said those who will leave should wear a mask, follow a one- to two-meter social distancing, wash hands regularly and avoid crowds.

He said the residents’ basic necessities shall be provided by Barangay Navotas West officials.

Tiangco noted that only recently, 13 members of a family in Barangays Sipac, Dagat-dagatan and NBBS Kaunlaran also tested positive for the virus.

“Sa panahon ngayon na laganap na ang virus ng COVID-19, hindi na natin sigurado kung sino ang may sakit,” he said.

“Ayaw natin ng lockdown pero ito ay kailangan para sa ating kapakanan,” he added.