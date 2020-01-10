Guevarra to NBI: Probe recruitment agency of OFW killed in Kuwait

(Eagle News) — Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra has ordered the National Bureau of Investigation to probe the death of Overseas Filipino Worker Jeanelyn Villavende in Kuwait.

In Department Order No. 9, Guevarra also ordered the NBI to determine if the recruitment agency and its employees and officers responsible for her placement abroad committed any violations of the Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipinos Act of 1995, the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003 or other laws.

He asked the NBI to file charges if necessary, and directed NBI director Dante Gierran to submit reports on the progress of the investigation and case build-up, if any.

Villavende was reportedly killed by her employer’s wife.

Her killing prompted the Philippine government to impose a ban on the deployment of new OFWs to Kuwait.

Villavende’s remains arrived in the country on Wednesday, Jan. 8.