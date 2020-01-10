Guevarra orders NBI to probe killing of former Batangas Rep. Mendoza, two others

(Eagle News) — Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra has ordered the National Bureau of Investigation to investigate the killing of former 2nd District Batangas Rep. Edgar Mendoza and two others.

Guevarra gave the order to investigate the killing of Mendoza, Ruel Ruiz, and bodyguard Nicanor Mendoza, whose bodies were charred beyond recognition in a burnt vehicle in Tiaong, Quezon early Thursday, in Department Order No. 12.

Guevarra, who issued the order on Friday, Jan. 10, also told NBI Director Dante Gierran to file the appropriate charges against those responsible for the crime, which the Palace has condemned as an “outrageous act of barbarism.”

Gierran was also ordered to submit reports on the progress of the probe to Guevarra within 30 days.

Mendoza was congressman from 1998 to 2001.