Guevarra: OFW killed in Kuwait was sexually abused

(Eagle News)-There were clear indications the Overseas Filipino Worker who was killed in Kuwait was sexually abused, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said.

According to Guevarra, this was based on an autopsy conducted on the remains of Jeanelyn Villavende, which arrived in the country last week.

He said the body was autopsied by the chief of the National Bureau of Investigation’s medico-legal division, Ricardo Rodaje, on January 10 in Cotabato, near Villavende’s residence.

Guevarra said there were also old healed wounds indicating that Villavende had been battered weeks prior to her killing reportedly by her employer’s wife.

“(A) formal report will be submitted to the SOJ tomorrow,” Guevarra said.

Villavende’s killing prompted the government to impose a ban on the deployment of new household service workers to Kuwait.

The Philippines already imposed a total ban in 2018, following the death of OFW Joanna Demafelis, whose body was found in a freezer.

The ban was however lifted after Kuwait and the Philippines signed an agreement on the protection of OFWs. With Moira Encina