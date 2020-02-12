Guevarra: No reason PHL won’t survive the termination of a “mere visiting forces agreement”

(Eagle News) — The termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement will make two other defense agreements with the United States useless, but it doesn’t mean the Philippines can’t survive, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Guevarra noted in particular the effects of the termination of the VFA on the Enhanced Development Cooperation Agreement and the Mutual Defense Treaty.

The VFA governs the conduct of American soldiers on Philippine soil as they undertake military exercises with Philippine soldiers.

The EDCA aims to enable greater interoperability, capability development and modernization between Philippine and US troops by developing agreed locations, while the MDT states the two countries’ “common determination to defend themselves against external armed attack, so that no potential aggressor could be under the illusion that either of them stands alone in the Pacific Area.”

“The termination of the VFA will make the EDCA practically useless and the MDT a hollow agreement,” he said.

Guevarra noted, however, that there was “no reason why we shall not survive the termination of a mere visiting forces agreement.”

“But again note this: We survived the historic termination of the RP-US military bases agreement,” he said.

The MBA, which allows the US to establish, maintain and operate air and naval bases in the country, was terminated in 1992.

On Tuesday, Feb. 11, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. signed the notice of termination of the VFA upon orders of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Duterte has repeatedly chastised the US for what he said was its interference in Philippine affairs.