Guevarra mulls extending DOJ lockdown after 17 more test positive for COVID-19; total DOJ COVID-19 cases now at 45

(Eagle News)–Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra is mulling extending the lockdown of the Department of Justice after 17 more personnel tested positive for COVID-19.

“We have a total of 45 active cases now, and I’m getting alarmed,” Guevarra said.

The lockdown on the main building in Manila was supposed to be only from March 12 to 16.

During the lockdown, most employees work from home.

A skeleton staff, however, reports on-site to receive documents.

The Philippines is battling a surge in COVID-19 cases, with the Department of Health reporting over 7,000 additional infections on Friday, March 19.

This was the most COVID-19 cases reported in a single day in the Philippines since the pandemic began.

The Octa research group has said daily COVID-19 cases could hit 11,000 by the end of March if the surge continues unabated.