Guevarra: Killing of Santos “very likely” connected to GCTA issue

(Eagle News)–The killing of Bureau of Corrections legal officer Fredric Santos is “very likely” connected to the Good Conduct Time Allowance controversy.

This is according to Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, who made the remark a day after Santos was gunned down in Muntinlupa just as he was about to fetch his daughter from school.

Guevarra has ordered the National Bureau of Investigation to look into the killing of Santos, who, according to Senate President Tito Sotto, had expressed readiness to tell all on the GCTA mess, over which he and several others had been suspended by the Ombudsman.

Santos was a resource person at the Senate investigation on the GCTA mess, which came to light after reports came out former Calauan, Laguna mayor Antonio Sanchez, who had been convicted for the rape and murder of Eileen Sarmenta and the killing of Allan Sanchez in 1993, would be released due to good conduct under the law.

Sanchez’s release was stopped, and the DOJ ordered a review of the implementing rules and regulations of the law.