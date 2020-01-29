Guevarra instructs BuCor to implement dismissal of 3 BuCor officials over GCTA-for-sale scheme

(Eagle News)–Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra has instructed the Bureau of Corrections to implement the Ombudsman’s dismissal of three of the bureau’s officials over the Good Conduct Time Allowance-for-sale scheme.

According to Guevarra, he gave the instruction for the order against Ramoncito Roque, officer in charge of the BuCor’s inmates documents processing unit; Mabel Bansil; and Veronica Buño to be implemented “without prejudice to the resolution of any appeal that the respondents may take.”

Guevarra said he agreed with the Ombudsman’s decision finding the three guilty of grave misconduct and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service, and dismissing them from the service.

Guevarra was present during the Senate hearings where Yolanda Camelon testified the three demanded she produce P50,000 in exchange for the release of her husband, an inmate at Bilibid, under the GCTA law that reduces inmates’ sentences for good conduct.

“May this decision of the OMB serve as a stern warning to all personnel of the BUCOR who are minded to undermine the integrity of their own agency,” Guevarra said.

The Ombudsman also found probable cause to indict Roque, Bansil and Buño for graft and direct bribery. With Moira Encina