Guevarra expresses support for LGU enactment of measures vs discrimination of frontliners, COVID-19 patients

(Eagle News)–Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra has expressed support for the passage of measures at the local government unit level to prevent discrimination against frontliners and coronavirus disease 2019 patients.

“Whether in the form of an ordinance or an executive order, local government issuances presumably have a deterrent effect on the commission of discriminatory acts in their respective jurisdiction,” Guevarra said.

Guevarra made the statement after the Department of the Interior and Local Government urged LGUs to pass anti-discrimination ordinances following reports of harassment of medical workers.

The Department of Health also urged the passage of ordinances such as the one passed by the Manila government, where violators stand to be fined P5,000 and/or imprisonment of up to six months under the local law.

According to Guevarra, it is “more expedient” for LGUs to enact their own ordinances since Congress is not in session and national laws take longer to enact.