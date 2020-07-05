Guevarra declines nomination to post of SC associate justice; says his services as SOJ are “most needed” amid COVID-19 pandemic

(Eagle News)–Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra has been nominated to the post of Associate Justice of the Supreme Court.

But Guevarra declined the nomination made by retired Sandiganbayan Associate Justice Raoul Victorino, even if he acknowledged “this may very well be my last chance to go for it considering the new rules on appointment to the Supreme Court adopted recently by the Judicial and Bar Council of which I myself am a member.

He said it was “unfortunate” as the nomination “has come at a time my services as Secretary of Justice are most needed.”

“The government is facing a huge and unprecedented crisis occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is especially during these troubled times that law and order must be preserved and maintained,” he said.

He nonetheless thanked Victorino “sincerely.”

“I am deeply honored and grateful for your kind commendation. It is the dream of many lawyers to reach the pinnacle of their career by getting appointed to and serving in the highest court (of) the land,” he said.