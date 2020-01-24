Guevarra confirms DOJ has been asked to “study procedure for terminating the VFA”

(Eagle News) — Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra on Friday, Jan. 24, confirmed the Department of Justice has been asked to study the procedure for terminating the Visiting Forces Agreement.

“Yes, the DOJ has been asked to study the procedure for terminating the VFA,” Guevarra said in a brief message.

Guevarra’s revelation came a day after President Rodrigo Duterte threatened to scrap the deal, which allows US bases in the country, following the US’ cancellation of Senator Ronald dela Rosa’s US visa.

Dela Rosa has said he believes the cancellation was due to his role in the administration’s drug war, which the US has repeatedly said was marred with extrajudicial killings.

In his speech on Thursday, Jan. 23, President Duterte gave the US one month to “correct” what it did to Dela Rosa’s visa.

Dela Rosa has said Duterte’s remark was all about the “one-sided foreign relations.” With Moira Encina