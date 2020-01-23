Guevarra: BI locates family of HK’s first suspected case of novel coronavirus

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Immigration has tracked down the family of Hong Kong’s first suspected case of novel coronavirus, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said on Thursday, Jan. 23.

The location was, however, not immediately made available.

According to Guevarra, the immigration bureau was “monitoring their movements and may refer them to (the Department of Health’s Bureau of Quarantine).”

The Hong Kong government has said the family of the man flew to Manila via Cebu Pacific flight 5J111, which landed at 1:20 p.m. on Jan. 21.

Hong Kong authorities said the family and the man traveled via a high-speed train from Wuhan, China, where the novel coronavirus was first identified.

Wuhan is now on lockdown as authorities tried to contain the virus.