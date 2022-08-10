Guests not allowed in Senate for 3 weeks amid increase in COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News)–Guests are not allowed to enter the Senate in the next three weeks as part of the body’s precautions amid the rising COVID-19 cases there that saw three senators contracting the virus in one week.

According to Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, only resource persons will be allowed to physically enter the Senate, with two limited per organization.

These resource persons, he said, will have to present a negative RT-PCR COVID-19 test taken 24 hours prior to their scheduled meeting.

They may also present an antigen COVID-19 test with a negative result taken 12 hours before.

The remaining, he said, can participate remotely.

“It’s just kung hindi po natamaan ang mga senador, masama dito ay sunod-sunod po ang pagtama sa ating mga kasamahan sa Senado and we just want to be safe,” he said.

Senators Alan Peter Cayetano, Cynthia Villar and Imee Marcos have been reported to have tested positive for COVID-19.