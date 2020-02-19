Graft raps filed vs former, current PhilHealth officials over alleged issuance of fake receipts to OFWs

(Eagle News) — Graft charges were filed on Wednesday, Feb. 19, against current and former high-ranking PhilHealth officials for their alleged failure to act on the supposed issuance of fake receipts to Overseas Filipino Workers.

Charged before the Ombudsman were Dennis Mas, former regional vice president for PhilHealth’s Metro Manila office; Ruben Basa, PhilHealth’s former chief operating officer; Narisa Sugay, then-PhilHealth vice president for member management group; and Gilda Diaz, vice President of PhilHealth’s Office of the Actuary.

The charges were filed by Ken Sarmiento, who was employed at the PhilHealth operations office in the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration.

Sarmiento was assisted by former Presidenttial Spokesperson Harry Roque.

The charges stem from what Sarmiento said was a scheme involving the issuance of the fake receipts from 2014 to 2018 to make OFWs believe they had paid their annual P2400 premiums.